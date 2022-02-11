$786.92 Million in Sales Expected for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) will post $786.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.88 million to $806.82 million. Copart reported sales of $617.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Copart.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $7.13 on Friday, hitting $121.30. 2,094,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.12. Copart has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copart (CPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.