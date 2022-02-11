850 Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Acquired by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,517 shares of company stock worth $3,870,954. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $43.33 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $57.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

