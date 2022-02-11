$899.62 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) to report $899.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $835.00 million and the highest is $952.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $267.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 236.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Host Hotels & Resorts.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.06. 454,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,759,506. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $19.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 37,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 52.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

