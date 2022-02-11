8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of 8X8 from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.95.

8X8 stock opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $38.15.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $57,070.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $62,272.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in 8X8 by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

