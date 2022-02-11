A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $69.15, but opened at $72.24. A-Mark Precious Metals shares last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 809 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.94. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 55.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $122,603.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $323,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,307 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.68. The company has a market capitalization of $851.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.47.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

