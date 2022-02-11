ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 32 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 price target on ABB in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 35.21.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

