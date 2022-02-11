Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $6.16 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 164,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 103,632 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

