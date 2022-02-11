Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:AWP opened at $6.16 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.