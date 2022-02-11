Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB) traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 18,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 133,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$18.50 million and a PE ratio of 2.93.

Aberdeen International Company Profile (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

