Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on the stock.

ABDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Abrdn to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.85) to GBX 260 ($3.52) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abrdn has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.81).

Abrdn stock opened at GBX 248.70 ($3.36) on Monday. Abrdn has a 12 month low of GBX 226.10 ($3.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.06). The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 240.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.60. The company has a market cap of £5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78.

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,554.43). Also, insider Hannah Grove bought 33,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,636.92).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

