Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Bought by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 923,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,000 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s holdings in Accolade were worth $38,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accolade by 22.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,770,000 after acquiring an additional 595,012 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accolade by 66.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Accolade by 835.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 459,541 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accolade by 59.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after acquiring an additional 337,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the second quarter worth about $16,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

ACCD stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 4,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,195. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Accolade’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

