ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,055,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,597,000 after buying an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after buying an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $77,935,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $34.03 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

