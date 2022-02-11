Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

ATVI opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,255,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,865,000 after buying an additional 511,283 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

