Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. “

WMS has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $117.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $93.66 and a 52 week high of $138.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

