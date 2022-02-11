Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.59. The company had a trading volume of 483,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,403. Advanced Energy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

