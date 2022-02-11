Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 21,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 240,747 shares.The stock last traded at $86.87 and had previously closed at $85.67.

The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,715,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,260,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,237,000 after purchasing an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

