Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSMM stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.