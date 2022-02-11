Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 20.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.70.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.38 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

