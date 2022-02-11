Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $201,000 Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $30.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $140.92.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATHM. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

