Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 289.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $74.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 4.92.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

