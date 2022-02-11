Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,557 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Fortis by 5,000,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 500,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after buying an additional 327,978 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,404,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fortis by 48.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 689,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after buying an additional 224,162 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,805,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,849,000 after purchasing an additional 184,911 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

NYSE FTS opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.70. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

