Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Gap Down to $6.20

Aegon (NYSE:AEG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $5.71. Aegon shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 249,935 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEG. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.0935 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aegon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

