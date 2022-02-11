AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Empyrean Capital Partners LP

Empyrean Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,949,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,756 shares during the quarter. AerCap comprises 2.5% of Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Empyrean Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AerCap were worth $112,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 18.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in AerCap by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 7.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in AerCap by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

AER stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 30,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,032. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

