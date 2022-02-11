Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Affirm stock traded down $9.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.11. The stock had a trading volume of 845,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.19.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,822 shares of company stock worth $6,623,117 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Affirm stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affirm were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

