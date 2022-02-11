Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $6.58 on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,272,867. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.19.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,623,117. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Affirm stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

