AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.89 billion.AGCO also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.500-$11.500 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $128.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a one year low of $108.56 and a one year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.