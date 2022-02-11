Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.36.

NYSE:ADC opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.45. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 4.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

