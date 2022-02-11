Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$10.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,739,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $289.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $251.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

