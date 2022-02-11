Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) PT Lowered to $312.00 at Mizuho

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $313.00 to $312.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APD. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.82.

NYSE:APD opened at $252.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $251.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,848,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 958,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,815,000 after purchasing an additional 55,892 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26,939.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

