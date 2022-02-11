Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.200-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.82.

APD traded down $6.98 on Thursday, reaching $252.38. 1,739,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,839. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $251.15 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.88% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $558,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

