Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $193.50.

Shares of ABNB opened at $171.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.50. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock valued at $170,953,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 94.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 98.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,770,000 after buying an additional 693,946 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

