Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) PT Raised to GBX 195 at Barclays

Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.37) to GBX 195 ($2.64) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Airtel Africa stock opened at GBX 144 ($1.95) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.14. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of GBX 70.30 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 163.14 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

