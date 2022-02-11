Akash Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.03 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Akash Network has a market cap of $172.52 million and $1.03 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00003563 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.58 or 0.06846107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,555.57 or 1.00062392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006126 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

