Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a growth of 697.2% from the January 15th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.4 days.

AKCCF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. 10,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,024. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.50.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

