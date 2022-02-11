Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 101,301 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,301 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up 0.9% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.23% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $100,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 398.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,148,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,217 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. JNE Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $19,931,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $224,337,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 788.2% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 199,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. Citigroup increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

NYSE CP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,021. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

