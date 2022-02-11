Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $40.94 Million Holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 48,225 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Stantec were worth $40,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Stantec by 134.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stantec by 66.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after acquiring an additional 98,744 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stantec by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Stantec by 28.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,320,000 after acquiring an additional 301,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,559. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

