Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 145,330 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.25% of Restaurant Brands International worth $48,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 17,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $1,011,488.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.09.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 30,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,068. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

