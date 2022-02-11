Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $66,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

JNJ stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,922,993. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $151.47 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $444.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

