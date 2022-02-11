Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 1,525,019 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 43.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,984,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,525,019 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $35,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,980,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. National Bank Financial cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.16.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,319,850. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

