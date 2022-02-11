Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 20,300 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 82,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in American Tower by 14.9% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.80. 15,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,938. The stock has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.08. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.40.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,002 shares of company stock worth $2,628,869. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

