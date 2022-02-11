Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 10,100 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 10.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the second quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.68.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

