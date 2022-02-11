Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of SFL worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SFL by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFL. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.