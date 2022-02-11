Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,700 Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVNT opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $19.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

