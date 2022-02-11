Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 400 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Metropolitan Bank worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $106.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

