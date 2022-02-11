Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $767,000 Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBR. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of EBR stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

