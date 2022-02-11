Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €275.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($316.09) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($293.10) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €237.00 ($272.41) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($287.36) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €269.00 ($309.20) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC set a €281.00 ($322.99) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €245.54 ($282.23).
Shares of Allianz stock opened at €229.25 ($263.51) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €214.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €204.60. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($192.30) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($237.70).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
