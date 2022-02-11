Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.68. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALPA. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

