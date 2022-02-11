Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,424 shares of the software’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Altair Engineering worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,307,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 763,422 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,653,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 134,838 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Altair Engineering by 303.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 147,428 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 110,894 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -782.40 and a beta of 1.57. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $82.96.

ALTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,465,762.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $524,579.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,981 shares of company stock worth $15,543,819. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

