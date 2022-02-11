Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Amazon.com worth $2,618,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,218,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $45.53 on Friday, hitting $3,134.54. The company had a trading volume of 91,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,238.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,350.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

