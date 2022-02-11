Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $200.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.20.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $148.55 on Thursday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day moving average is $156.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $541,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

