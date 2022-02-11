Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 16,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 135,274 shares.The stock last traded at $34.86 and had previously closed at $35.37.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

In related news, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $922,146.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,794,000 after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 433,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after acquiring an additional 53,867 shares during the period. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

